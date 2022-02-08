GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Schools held a committee meeting Tuesday morning, to talk about their virtual learning program and the effect it may have had on your child's performance in the classroom.
There were two big takeaways from the session:
1. There were a significant amount of failing grades, or F's, awarded to students who participated in full time virtual learning for 2020-2021 (last year).
2. That number has been drastically reduced this year, as the district has strived to make improvements to their virtual learning program (enrollment in the program is also down this year).
Fox Carolina spoke to parents to get reaction to the new information from the district, and ask them how their families experience was with virtual and E-learning in Greenville County.
Most parents we spoke to agree: virtual learning was not for their kids. But what they and the district both say is that they believe virtual programs are still important to keep around for those who need them – no matter how small of a group that is.
“Mentally it was horrible for everyone in the house," said GCS parent of two Jaime Guay.
She told Fox Carolina that her family‘s online school experience did not end well – even for just part-time E-learning that they did last year.
“My children need the structure of in-person,” she said.
Guay says she worried that her kids weren’t learning what they needed to, adding that it takes a certain type of self-starter student to thrive in that environment.
“It was like, ‘are you even learning?’ What did you even do today?’” she recounted. “Especially with my son, he would submit an assignment, but it wouldn’t be completed,” Guay added.
She says she's not surprised at the large amount of F's for kids in the district's virtual program during 2020-2021.
The numbers speak for themselves:
According to GCS, nearly 30% of grades awarded at the high school level were failing ones in the virtual program first quarter of last year. That statistic jumps to nearly 35% in Q2. Compare that to less than 15% failing grades for face-to-face instruction in both quarters of last year.
There is another dimension to this data though.
The district says that, through various improvements in curriculum, teaching methods, and technology, they've been able to help bring down those numbers for 2021-2022.
While the numbers of failing grades awarded in the virtual program have decreased from this year to last year, it's important to keep in mind that enrollment is also down by a large margin.
“We came to the conclusion that anything that was virtual was not good for her," said GCS parent of two Gina Smith, for whom e-learning/virtual learning was the same story.
But Smith says she went a step further, and took an even more drastic action with their youngest, who has special needs.
“We actually moved her to a home school situation," Smith explained.
In the past, Greenville County Schools has acknowledged that virtual learning isn’t for most students, but have also said there are some – like students with serious health conditions, relatives to take care of at home, or those who work to help support their families full-time – who they would keep it around for in a post pandemic world.
“There is that silver lining, that it’s there for those that like it," Guay said. “It’s there for those that can utilize it and access it."
That’s why parents like her understand and say they get it. But – they also hope for change.
“I do believe that the opportunity should be there," she said, “but it might need to be more structured or just have revisions along with it."
School officials say--it's important to have context. the virtual program was one they designed from scratch, on the fly in a fast-changing environment--plagued by the uncertainty of COVID-19. But they say they've taken in all the feedback from parents, students, and teachers, and believe they're headed in the right direction according to this data.
They add--they are continuing to hone their virtual program, fine-tuning all aspects to make it the best they can be.
DUH! Send them back to school! What's to discuss?
