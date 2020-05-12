GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- As many life events have been disrupted for folks due the coronavirus, schools are looking to work around the pandemic to honor the graduating class of 2020.
Greenville County Schools is currently exploring options for a possible in-person graduation ceremony, and a venue that would help them accomplish it in a safe manner, Tim Waller with GCS informed FOX Carolina.
In the meantime, Waller says the district provided a survey to parents on their thoughts on how graduation should go about this year.
Waller says that the board of trustees and the interhigh council hope to have a decision on the matter by the end of the week.
