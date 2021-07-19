GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -- The Greenville County School District is looking to fill about 80 teaching positions before classes start in a few weeks.
One last push is happening this morning as the district hosts a virtual recruitment event. Interested candidates can interview with principals from the 51 schools that currently have openings.
You can register for the event by clicking here. The event runs from 9 a.m. to noon.
"Challenges are always math and science in the middle and high school are the most difficult. And special [education]," said chief HR officer Lynn Gibbs.
Gibbs said whatever positions don't get filled will be taken over by substitutes.
There is also a critical need for bus drivers. This is a problem the district had last year, too. For details on openings, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.