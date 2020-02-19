GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Winter weather can bring freezing rain, ice, and snow, which can cause slick roads.
“We're going to do whatever we can to just plan to stay home," Caroline Spivey said.
She and her family slid into Greenville four years ago and she prefers no snow at all- even though she's outnumbered.
“She loved it and our dogs like it, Spivey said as she held her daughter.
Her 17-month-old daughter Gibson isn't in school yet, but Spivey understands school district administrators have to make tough decisions to open, close, delay, or dismiss school early.
“Why have these kids possibly on buses?" she asked.
Beth Brotherton, communications director with the Greenville County School District says there's a process before a decision is made.
“Greenville County Schools Inclement Conditions Evaluation or ICE team is on alert," Brotherton said.
The team monitors air and road conditions by using temperature guns.
“Transportation is one of the big things we haves to look at and are the roads safe for us to put busses on them and ask students, families, and employees to get in their cars," Brotherton said.
The ICE team also tracks weather alerts.
“If there are warnings issued that is really something that more strongly dictates some of our decision-making," Brotherton said. “The situation is you like to make the best decision you can to give parents as much notice as possible- understanding many of our parents work.”
Spivey explains she already has a plan in place and plans to park it at home.
“Better safe than sorry," she said.
