GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville County Schools on Thursday released a statement ahead of the winter storm expected to hit the area this weekend. is monitoring the predicted winter weather that is expected to arrive in our area this weekend.
The school district said a decision about whether to hold school on Monday will be made no earlier than Sunday afternoon and no later than 5:30 a.m. Monday.
Also, all Saturday events must end by 5 p.m. and any school groups are travelling outside of the county must be back at school by 5 p.m. Saturday.
“Our Inclement Conditions Evaluation Team is on alert and prepared to drive county roads on Sunday or early Monday morning to assist with decision making,” the statement read.
GCS said schedule changes will be announced on the GCS website, social media channels, local media and through text messages.
“If you would like to receive a text message about school closings please ensure that you have a cellular phone listed as your ‘home phone’ in Powerschool,” the GCS statement read. “We sent TEST messages to parents this week. If you received a TEST text message please reply with a ‘Y’ to activate your phone in the School Messenger system.”
The school district said they are awaiting more than 30,000 parent responses via the text system.
