GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -- Greenville County Schools leaders are hoping to fill a new position and it could help get your child back in class sooner after a quarantine.
Tonight the board will look at allocating $600,000 of ESSER funds to contracting an employee who would be in charge of "interpretation and recording of PCR test results for students and employees, tracking and analysis of quarantines and isolations, and ESSER funding compliance," according to district documents.
What does this mean for students? Spokesperson Tim Waller said it could shave three days off of their 11-day quarantine period.
PCR tests can be done between the fifth and seventh days of a quarantine. If the results comme back negative -- meaning the person does not have COVID-19 -- they can come back as soons as the eighth day.
"That is the biggest, most exciting aspect of this whole thing," Waller said. "[We're] getting students back into the classroom, sooner than they could before."
