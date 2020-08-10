COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Schools lost their appeal to the SC High School Sports League on Monday calling for the league to issue a statewide athletics stoppage if a certain percentage of the state's student population is unable to participate.
Dr. Burke Royster, Superintendent for Greenville County Schools, said he asked in July that the league agree to suspend athletics statewide if school districts accounting for 15 percent or more of the state's student population had to suspend athletics or workouts due to coronavirus threat.
Royster said Greenville County Schools accounts for ten percent of the state's student population.
The SCHSL initially denied Royster's request and the appellate committee voted unanimously to uphold the SCHSL's initial decision when they met on Aug. 10.
Royster argued that student athletes who were able to continue practicing or working out while others were not were gaining an unfair competitive advantage.
