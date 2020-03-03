GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Greenville County Schools are monitoring the spreading coronavirus outbreak and keeping parents informed through a new online bulletin.
As of writing, there are no cases confirmed in South Carolina, but Greenville County Schools is planning a response for when the time comes.
Below is the GCS Emergency Plan listed to correspond to a local outbreak, educational responses may range from:
- increased communications about keeping symptomatic students home;
- to coordinated student handwashing and increased cleaning of hard surfaces such as doorknobs and desks;
- to cancellation of extra-curricular events;
- up to and including school closure.
- Distance learning and Google Classroom would figure prominently into plans for secondary students and older elementary students, while those in primary grades (PK-2) might be provided printable exercises to hone their numeracy and literacy skills. Knowing that students in primary grades may not have access to technology and many older students do not live in homes with internet connectivity, these plans would require individualized solutions for some students. Our ability to provide those individualized solutions would depend, in part, on the restrictions put in place by DHEC through the Emergency Health Powers Act. The full impact of such a scenario cannot fully be known ahead of time.
