GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) -- Greenville County Schools announced the district has been named a 2021 Innovative District by the International Center for Leadership in Education (ICLE).
ICLE is a group whose mission is to encourage, inspire and support today's educators. The group says GCS "recognized opportunities for growth, established a vision and systematically worked to take action."
GCS is one of seven Innovative Districts to share its best practices at the 29th Annual Model Schools Conference this summer and will be represented by Assistant Superintendent for Special Education Traci Hogan and Assistant Superintendent for Leadership-High School Scott Rhymer.
The conference provides a space for educators and leaders to share strategies for developing the minds of the future.
To learn more about the 29th Annual Model Schools Conference, visit: ModelSchoolsConference.com.
MORE NEWS: McMaster announces Palmetto Championship PGA Tour golf event coming to SC this summer
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.