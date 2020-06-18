Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County School District is asking for parents input on back-to-school transportation.
The district says even if parents aren't sure about how they feel about their child attending in-person classes in the fall, the feedback will help the district develop the most effective plan possible for transportation.
Parents in Greenville County are asked to fill out the transportation request form, found here.
The deadline for submitting theses forms is Wednesday, July 15.
