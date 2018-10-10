GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -
Greenville County Schools said Wednesday evening there were no plans in place to cancel classes as the school district continues to monitor Hurricane Michael.
The school district said there are no changes to Wednesday's schedule.
Officials will make a determination later Wednesday evening if buses can operate in the conditions forecasted for Thursday.
School will not be canceled unless the winds will prevent buses from transporting kids to or from school.
Wednesday evening, Beth Brotherton, said there was only a small chance any decision on Thursday classes would be made Wednesday night. She said the decision will more likely be made Thursday morning when officials and bus drivers see the actual conditions.
She said buses cannot run in sustained winds of 30 miles per hour, or in conditions with 40 mph wind gusts.
See the full statement GCS released Wednesday morning below:
Greenville County Schools is following the projected path of Hurricane Michael. There are no changes to school activities or after-school events on Wednesday. District officials will assess forecasted wind speeds later this evening to determine whether bus transportation could be impacted on Thursday. The state recommends buses not operate in 30mph sustained winds or 40mph wind gusts. At this time the storm is projected to move to the east of us and have a stronger impact in the midlands.
We will only cancel school if it appears the wind will be a problem during the hours our buses transport students to and from school. Canceling school is a hardship for many of our families. School buildings can provide greater protection against severe weather than many residences. All of our schools have a storm radio that is tracked throughout the day.
