Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Monday, Greenville County Schools announced that because of changes to telecommunication laws, they will now be able to message parents directly through the school messenger system to send emergency messages.
A spokesperson for the school district said parents who want to receive texts, just need to make sure that the listed home telephone number is text capable.
The district says they believe texting parents will provide a less intrusive way to send emergency messages when last minute decisions are made, especially early in the morning or late at night.
To receive the text messages, parents need to simply make sure the home phone number in PowerSchool matches a text-receptive phone.
The district will continue to use @gcsalerts through Twitter as a communication redundancy.
If parents want to receive these text alerts and currently have a landline listed as their home phone number they will need to fill out the a copy of the form below and return it to their school office.
