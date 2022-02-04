GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Greenville County Schools announced it is offering at-home rapid test kits for students who are eligible for Test-to-Stay after a COVID-19 exposure.
Test-to-Stay allows students who are eligible to avoid quarantine and remain at school after an exposure to someone with COVID-19.
According to the school district, parents of eligible students can request an at-home rapid test kit from their school location in order to complete the DHEC-required COVID-19 test, but the school will not administer the test.
Greenville Schools will provide the at-home rapid test kit, a DHEC Attestation Form, and instructions.
Middle and high school students must provide permission from a parent or legal guardian for a test kit to be sent home. Parents of elementary school students must pick up the test kit from the school, or give permission for a middle or high school sibling or another adult pick up the test kit.
