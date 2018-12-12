Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Wednesday morning, Greenville County Schools said their ICE Team was out on the roads which lead them to the decision to operate on a two hour delay.
GCS says their are occasional icy patches on roadways and bridges but all bus routes are running.
Buses left the lots at 7:30 a.m. according to the district spokesperson and families affected by transportation changes because of impassable roads were called last night.
Breakfast at the school today will be on a grab-and-go basis, lunches will be served.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.