Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Schools is postponing their scheduled May 20, #BeTheLight event due to inclement weather.
The school district says the senior celebration will be moved to Wednesday, May 27 instead.
The event was organized to give both faculty and staff from the schools the opportunity to celebrate seniors while maintaining social distancing.
School district officials say the weather would have limited the availability of faculty and staff to be outside for the event, and the decision to reschedule was made in the hopes of better weather next week.
As part of the #BeTheLight Celebration, all Greenville County Schools Athletics Complex lights that were scheduled to be turned on for the Class of 2020 will also be postponed until next Wednesday, the 27th.
