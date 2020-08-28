GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -- The Greenville County School District is rounding out the first week of classes with a day of eLearning.
It's part of the Attendance Plan 1 model. The four student groups take turns going to class in person one day a week and then everyone goes virtual on Fridays.
More than 5,000 calls were made to the district's help hotline during the first two days of class this week about eLearning issues, according to district spokesperson Tim Waller.
The biggest issues were with logging on to the Chromebooks, Google Classroom and internet connectivity.
By Wednesday, calls dropped to about 500, according to the district.
Technological teaching director Bill Brown said they are working with Spectrum and Google to resolve issues. The district will also be handing out 2,000 Mi-Fi devices to help speed up internet connections at individual households.
