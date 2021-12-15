GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville County Schools has released their 2022-2023 school calendar.
Students will start school Aug. 15, 2022 and the last day of school will be Friday, June 2, 2023.
In accordance with state law, the calendar includes 180 scheduled instructional days and 10 professional development/ teacher workdays, according to the district.
The last day of school before Winter Break will be Friday, Dec. 16 and the first day back will be Tuesday, Jen. 3.
Spring Break will be March 20-24, 2023. The day before Winter Break (December 16) and the last two days of school (June 1-2) will be half-days for students.
Other holidays include:
- Labor Day (September 5)
- Election Day (November 8)
- Thanksgiving Break (November 23-25)
- Martin Luther King, Jr. Day (January 16)
- Presidents’ Day (February 20)
- Memorial Day (May 29)
High school graduations are scheduled for May 30 through June 2, 2023.
