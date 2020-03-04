GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Schools has announced the new calendar for the upcoming school year, so parents can plan ahead on required teacher workdays and possible make-up days in case of unexpected closings.
The new school year for 2020-2021 begins on Monday, August 17, 2020, and will end on Friday, June 4, 2021. The calendar includes 180 scheduled days of instruction along with three makeup days in accordance with state law. Additionally, 10 days of professional development/teacher workdays are built into the calendar.
Greenville County Schools notes the last day of school before Winter Break is slated for Friday, December 18, 2020. The first day back to class will be Monday, January 4, 2021. Spring Break is planned for April 5-9, 2021. Additionally, the day before Winter Break and the last two days of class (June 3-4, 2021) will all be half-days for students.
Here's a list of student holidays slated into the calendar:
- Labor Day, on September 7, 2020
- Fall Break, November 2-3, 2020
- Thanksgiving Break, November 25-27, 2020
- Martin Luther King Jr. Day, January 18, 2021
- Presidents' Day, February 15, 2021
- Memorial Day, May 31, 2021
The three professional workdays are slated for October 19, 2020; January 15, 2021, and March 16, 2021.
In the event of inclement weather or other unexpected closures, the state-required make-up days are on Martin Luther King Jr. Day (January 18), Friday, April 23, 2021; and Friday, April 2, 2021. These days will remain as student and teacher holidays unless the district closes unexpectedly.
You can view the calendar for the district here, along with a Spanish-language version here.
A separate calendar for 4K is also found here, along with a Spanish-language version here.
