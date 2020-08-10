GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -- Parents and students in Greenville County will finally find out what the first week of classes will look like this fall. The district is announcing the attendance plan later today.
Officials have chosen to follow a hybrid plan, which is a mix of in-person and online classes, but people have been waiting to find out what the ratio will be.
The district is following guidance from DHEC that says to look at three sets of data:
- COVID-19 incident rate
- Whether cases are trending upward or downward
- Percent positive cases
Greenville County ranks high in each category except trending cases, according to the most recent numbers from DHEC.
These conditions are similar to what officials were looking at last week when Dr. W. Burke Royster said if classes were starting then, students would be in-person just one day a week.
Today is also the first day back for teachers. District officials decided to keep their start date the same to give teachers extra time to prepare their classrooms and lesson plans.
Summer conditioning resumes today. Last week Royster said the district came to that decision after seeing cases start to trend downward.
