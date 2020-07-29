Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Schools wants to remind parents that students entering the seventh grade are required to receive one dose of the Tdap vaccine before they can attend school.
The district says the vaccine has been a state-wide requirement for rising seventh graders since the 2013-2014 school year. It will be required for all students, whether taking part in the virtual learning program or in-person classes.
Tdap protects children from tetanus, diptheria and pertussis, otherwise known as whooping cough.
Children can receive the vaccine at healthcare providers, pharmacies and the Greenville County Health Department.
Schools will need proof of vaccination from one of these providers before students can attend classes.
