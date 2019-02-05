Greenville, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Greenville County schools reported an above average absence rate district wide recently.
Beth Brotherton, a spokesperson for Greenville County Schools reported a 10% above normal absence rate for Monarch and Augusta Circle. Greenville County's entire district reported a 5% above normal absence rate, Brotherton said.
Augusta Circle reports that 25% of absences are from flu, others are a combination of issues such as stomach bug, strep, fever, etc.
The school district has called DHEC, and additional cleaning will be done at these schools.
Beth says the absence rate is lower today, at both schools. She says that all schools in the district are doing additional cleaning on frequently touched surfaces.
"Monarch and ACE are the only two above 10% that required us to call to DHEC. Their numbers are still high today, but down from yesterday. All schools are doing additional cleaning particularly on frequently touched surfaces like handrails, door handles, water fountains, tabletops, etc.
Many principals have sent home messages to parents asking them to reinforce the message of good hand washing and not sharing food and drink. District policy is do not return to school until you are fever free and vomit free for 24 hours." Beth Botherton told media.
