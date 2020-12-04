GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) — Greenville County School District officials are reporting a record number of new COVID-19 cases among students.
Between Nov. 29 and Dec. 3, there were 103 new positive COVID-19 cases, according to the district’s website. That’s the highest new case count the district has seen in a single week.
There were 55 new cases reported on Nov. 30 alone.
Out of the 103 students, 48 were not in a school building while they were contagious.
The previous week with the most cases was Nov. 8-14 with 92 cases.
Altogether, the district has reported 759 student cases and 373 staff cases this fall.
