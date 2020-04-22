GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville County Schools issued a statement Wednesday after Governor Henry McMaster and State Superintendent Molly Spearman announced that public schools in the state will not reopen for the rest of the 2019-20 school year.
READ MORE: Governor and Superintendent of Education opt to keep schools closed through end of school year
Greenville County Schools said they agreed with the decision since social distancing cannot be maintained on school buses and other classroom settings.
“The decision to remain closed is for the protection of our students and employees, as well as for public health reasons,” the school district said.
Officials said eLearning will continue through the last day of school on Thursday, June 4, 2020. Click here to see GCS School Calendar.
“This is not the way anyone in public education would have wanted the 2019-20 school year to end, but given the circumstances, I want to thank Governor McMaster and Superintendent Spearman for acting decisively to keep schools on eLearning for the remainder of the year after hearing the concerns of educators about the difficulties of operating school while maintaining social distancing recommendations,” said Superintendent Dr. Burke Royster in an emailed statement. “Though our students and teachers have been especially challenged to adjust to a new way of teaching and learning this year, they have done an incredible job making this change and have modeled resilience for all of us along the way.”
Royster added, “I would also like to express my thanks to the GCS food service workers, transportation employees, and nurses who have been on the front lines preparing and delivering meals to children in our community. In fact, all our employees have stepped up and are continuing the operations of this district despite the challenges. Lastly, I want to say thank you to GCS parents. Many of them have been forced to balance work responsibilities with the roles of tutor and teacher, while also dealing with the stress of a pandemic and new economic realities. We should be proud of the way the entire Greenville community has responded to the unprecedented events of the last six weeks.”
Teachers will continue to post assignments through Google Classroom for grades 3-12, and Choice Boards will be posted on the GCS website and at food distribution sites for students in grades K-2.
Officials said parents should contact their child’s teacher if they have questions about assignments.
