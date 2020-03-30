Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - A spokesperson for Greenville County Schools said the district's phone system was inoperable on Monday morning.
According to the district, intermittent outages were happening all over the school district.
Calls to the service center were getting an "all lines are busy" message or simply no message at all.
We're also told that phones at schools are in and out of service.
We're told the district is working to remedy the situation as soon as possible.
