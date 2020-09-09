Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Education has approved a request by Greenville County Schools to provide free meals to students through the remainder of 2020, or until funding runs out.
The extension, which begins September 9, will allow students in the district to receive free meals regardless of their meal status during this time.
It applies to meals served to students when they are attending school in person, meals provided to students for days they are participating in eLearning and not at school, and meals for students in the Virtual Program.
In addition to students in Greenville County, the waiver allows the district to provide free meals to all children 18 years and younger, whether they attend a school in the district or not.
These children will be able to pick up free meals from the following 15 locations between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. School officials say children will be provided with five days worth of breakfasts and lunches.
- AJ Whittenberg Elementary
- Berea Elementary
- Blue Ridge Middle
- Bryson Middle
- Fisher Middle
- Fountain Inn Elementary
- Greer Middle School
- Grove Elementary
- Mauldin Elementary
- Northwest Middle
- Northwood Middle
- Sevier Middle
- Sterling School
- Sue Cleveland Elementary
- Welcome Elementary
Meals may be distributed to adults when children are not present if the adult is able to demonstrate proof of the child’s identity. Valid forms of identification may include, but are not limited to:
- GCS Backpack FANS Meal Card
- School identification card
- School report card
- Child’s passport
- Birth certificate
- Government-issued child identification card
- Any document proving parent/guardian identity and relationship to the child, such as an adoption decree, doctor, clinic, or hospital record, religious record, or daycare center record
Starting September 18, the district says they will no longer offer students free after-school snacks as only two meals are allowed to be served and reimbursed under the summer program.
