Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Officials with Greenville County Schools say parents can expect to know the attendance schedule for the first week of school by August 10.
Earlier this month, the district released their final back-to-school plan for the 2020-2021 school year.
At that time, officials said the schedule for the first week of school hadn't been announced because they didn't know what the COVID-19 spread-rate will be at that time.
Officials believe they will have a better idea by August 10, just two weeks before the start of the new school year.
The 80-page plan released July 21, is still subject to approval by the South Carolina Department of Education.
The district says their number one goal is to return to five-day-a-week, in-person instruction, as soon as it's safe to do so. In the meantime, the school district has released both an in-person and virtual plan to accommodate both sets of students.
The virtual option will include a program that provides families with a consistent platform of virtual instruction, provided by certified Greenville County School teachers using a Chromebook supplied by the district and access to local-school supports and activities. Tests will be proctored remotely and instruction will be structured.
The in-person option will involve three different scenarios that will be determined by the district, based on the COVID-19 spread-rate. The three plans are broken down by low spread, medium spread, and high spread rate scenarios that will affect how much time students are in class, versus eLearning.
The school district's extensive, full plan, can be read here and its summary can be read here. All parents are urged to read through the full plan so you are aware of what the district will implement.
The following precautions will be in place until further notice for students that return to in-person classes:
Temperature checks
GCS will strictly adhere to COVID-19 prevention protocols, including daily temperature checks and health screenings for employees and any school visitors allowed beyond the office. Students who are symptomatic must also be screened.
Social-distancing
Students, teachers and other staff must maintain social-distancing (six-feet of physical distance in all directions) throughout the school day. Social-distancing will be required on Attendance Plan 1 and when possible on Plans 2 and 5. To assist in this effort, class transitions will be staggered. Hallways will be marked with lanes to maintain spacing. Visual cues and reminders will be placed throughout buildings. Bathroom breaks will be staggered. Entrances will be monitored to prevent overcrowding.
Masks
Masks will be worn by staff and students (grades 2-12) when social-distancing (6 ft.) cannot be maintained. Examples include entering or leaving the building, moving about the hallways, using restroom facilities, riding the bus, etc. Required distancing is only possible in Attendance Plans 1 and 2. Visual cues will be in place to remind everyone to follow precautions.
Meals
Students will eat in the cafeteria when operating under Attendance Plan 1. They will eat in the cafeteria OR classroom depending on the layout of the school and other factors when operating under Plan 2. Students will eat in their classrooms when operating under Plan 5. Breakfast will be available free to all students. Families with free and reduced status can pick up meals at select locations when on 100% eLearning.
Disinfecting/air quality
Students and employees can rest assured that all protocols will be followed to keep GCS buildings safe. Outdoor air ventilation rates have been adjusted for maximum air exchange. All domestic water systems have been flushed. Custodians will be equipped with electrostatic sprayers to provide quick and thorough sanitation of large spaces. High-touch areas will be sanitized regularly throughout the day. Desks will be sanitized between occupants. Hand sanitizer will be provided in all classrooms and throughout all facilities. Restroom soap dispensers will be checked and filled regularly.
Quarantine/exposure
Exposure to COVID-19 may result in students and staff being isolated away from school. GCS will follow DHEC guidelines related to mandated quarantines and student/family notifications. Parents and employees are required to monitor themselves and their children for COVID-19 symptoms. Students and staff should be excluded from school if they have:
- Any one (1) of the following:
- Fever—or
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing—or
- Loss of taste or smell—or
- New or worsening cough
- Any two (2) of the following:
- Sore throat
- Muscle or body aches
- Chills
- Fatigue
- Headache
- Congestion or runny nose
- Diarrhea
- Nausea or vomiting
To learn more, parents can click on the Greenville County School District's parent resource page here.
More news: School District of Oconee County releases finalized return-to-school plan, including delayed start date
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.