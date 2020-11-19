Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Schools says registration for kindergarten and first grade students will be open between December 1 through December 4.
The district says it's important parents enroll their children during this period so they can determine how many teachers will be needed on the first day of school.
Parents can enroll their kids by visiting the Parent section of the Greenville County Schools website and setting up a Backpack account. Once set up, look for "Enroll a Student" and follow the instructions.
Families without internet access can pick up a student enrollment form and home language survey available at each school (We've also including printable PDFs on the side of this article).
The following documents are required for online or face-to-face registration:
- Photo ID from any state or country
- Two current “proof of residency” documents (all must contain property address). These can be a combination of:
- Current bills – i.e. electric, gas, water, cable
- Current mortgage statement or current signed lease agreement with landlord’s name and phone number
- Child’s Birth Certificate
- Signed Certificate of Immunization, Conditional Certificate of Immunization, or Religious Exemption Certificate (Religious Exemption Certificate provided by Health Department)
Children who will be five years old on or before September 1 of the current year must enroll in public or private kindergarten unless a waiver is signed. Any child who will be six years old before September 1 must enroll in first grade. Students who are currently enrolled in a GCS 4K or 5K program do not need to register.
A virtual program for Greenville County Schools for grades 5K through 12th grade will be available in the 2021-2022 school year. An application will be posted on the Greenville County Schools website in early spring of 2021.
