Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Starting Tuesday, March 31, Greenville County Schools say parents will be able to pick up meals for their children even if the child isn't present with the parent.
The school district says a waiver has been granted by the USDA allowing the parent to pick up meals without the child, provided the parent can show proof of the child's identity.
The district said this has been an issue for families with a sick child or immune-compromised child, or families where not all children can fit in the vehicle.
The school district says the following forms of documentation are accepted but not limited to:
- school identification card
- school report card
- child’s passport
- birth certificate
- government-issued child identification card
- any document proving parent/guardian identity and relationship to the child, such as an adoption decree; doctor, clinic, or hospital record; religious record; or daycare center record
Greenville County school personnel will review documentation to the best of their ability while maintaining appropriate distance and without physical handling.
