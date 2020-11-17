GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - In Tuesday's Greenville County School board meeting, board members spoke on the path for high school students to return to in-person instruction.
Superintendent Dr. Burke Royster said GCS is on a straightforward path to get 60 to 75 percent of high school students back to full time in-person instruction.
The superintendent said the challenges that the school board faces are the amount of classes, not including electives, and the amount of students in the classes. Dr. Royster said it is more difficult with high school students because of size of students and amount of space that they take up.
In the school board meeting, Royster said teachers were asked how comfortable they were with returning to face-to-face learning. A school board member said 65 percent of teachers were uncomfortable or somewhat uncomfortable while 35% were comfortable or somewhat comfortable.
Dr. Royster said they are hoping to have the full high school plan announced before Christmas break. The plan is expected to begin in second semester.
