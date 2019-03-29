GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Schools administrators are saying a student passed around a BB gun during Friday morning's bus ride to Grove Elementary School.
According to GCS, a third grade student told his teacher that a first grade student was passing around a gun. Administrators quickly investigated and secured the gun, which was determined to shoot plastic BB shots.
GCS credits the third grade student for speaking up, reminding students "if you see something, say something".
The students involved have since been disciplined, and GCS reminds parents that children are not to bring weapons, even toys, on school property, which includes school buses.
