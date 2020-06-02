GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) With summer vacation right around the corner, Greenville County Schools is reminding families of their Summer Meal Program.
From June 8 through August 7, GCS will be participating in the Seamless Summer Option. This means students can receive free meals Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to noon.
On Thursdays, eight meals will be provided to students - four breakfasts and four lunches - to cover the weekend.
Due to social distancing requirements amid the coronavirus pandemic, meals will be provided on a to-go basis, and will be served in the school's student drop off line.
Meals can be picked up at the following schools:
- AJ Whittenberg Elementary
- Alexander Elementary
- Armstrong Elementary
- Augusta Circle Elementary
- Bells Crossing Elementary
- Berea Elementary
- Bethel Elementary
- Blythe Academy
- Brook Glenn Elementary
- Brushy Creek Elementary
- Buena Vista Elementary
- Cherrydale Elementary
- Crestview Elementary
- Duncan Chapel Elementary
- East North Street Academy
- Ellen Woodside Elementary
- Fork Shoals
- Fountain Inn Elementary
- Gateway Elementary
- Greenbrier Elementary
- Golden Strip CDC
- Grove Elementary
- Heritage Elementary
- Hollis Elementary
- Lake Forest Elementary
- Mauldin Elementary
- Mitchell Road Elementary
- Monarch Elementary
- Monaview Elementary
- Mountain View Elementary
- Oakview Elementary
- Paris Elementary
- Pelham Road Elementary
- Plain Elementary
- Robert E. Cashion Elementary
- Rudolph Gordon Elementary
- Sara Collins Elementary
- Simpsonville Elementary
- Skyland Elementary
- Slater Marietta Elementary
- Sterling School
- Stone Academy
- Sue Cleveland Elementary
- Taylors Elementary
- Thomas E Kerns Elementary
- Tigerville Elementary
- Welcome Elementary
- Westcliffe Elementary
- Woodland Elementary
