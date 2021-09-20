GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Greenville County Schools superintendent is doubling down on his mask mandate stance as the state’s second largest district begins enforcing a mandate.
We sat down with Superintendent Burke Royster, who says parents shouldn’t expect any changes in district policy.
The Charleston County School District has already announced they’ll be enforcing a mask mandate, but Royster said the state supreme court’s ruling made it very clear: mandating masks is against the law.
Parents who are in favor of required mask mandates have been vocal, calling on Royster to go against the ruling. He said that’s something he can’t and won’t do.
"They're asking us to violate a provision of law that they don't agree with and it may be for good reason, but to in turn impose with equal weight of law a mandate on others, some of whom also wouldn't agree with that. So, it would seem not only illegal, it seems, to a degree, hypocritical,” said Royster.
Masking was just one of the topics covered in the interview with the superintendent. Tune in Tuesday for the morning news for more, including what he says it would take to force the district to go virtual.
How does one wearing a mask help another wearing a mask? If you want to protect yourself and/or your child, by all means wear a mask, but don't force people who don't want to protect themselves, or who are immune, to wear one.
