GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Tim Waller with Greenville County schools says DHEC data drove them to select an August 24 start date, and their current one day in person instruction plan.
“We are still high in Greenville County in a couple of categories, but also, in at least two categories, we have seen a bit of a downward trend,“ he explained.
He says from the start, they’ll constantly be reassessing to allow for more or less in person days.
“That evaluation process is going to take place on a daily basis,” Waller said. “It’s really all about what COVID-19 is doing.”
He says they know that this might cause anxiety about things like e-learning, childcare, and work for parents.
“We understand that a lot of people who need to go to work, and who need to place their children in school during those work hours, are now being burdened,” he reflected.
But right now, he says it’s the best they can do in an unpredictable world. So, they are setting a goal.
“We are going to try our very best to give parents a five day notice,” Waller said.
He added that certain events – like emergencies in high spread periods – could shorten that interval.
“There is no substitute for face-to-face learning, teaching – in the school,” governor Henry McMaster chimed in.
The governor, in the upstate Monday with Senator Lindsey Graham, reaffirmed his commitment to get kids back into classrooms. The governor also talked about the letter he sent asking DHEC to begin the process of tracking cases in every school district across the state.
“We have to develop a system, if we can,” said the Governor. “But we know there will be testing. There will be testing of some sort.”
The governor also says the process could vary from district to district, but the more information they get the better.
“We can eliminate rumors, we can eliminate guessing, we can eliminate panic,“ he said.
The Greenville County school District says they are aware of the governors letter, and that they will try their best to cooperate with DHEC. The governor says there are “protocols in place“ that will help DHEC collect different data from districts across the state, but did not offer any specifics as to how that will b
