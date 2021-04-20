GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Schools district plans to hold a job fair on Tuesday, April 27.
GCS officials say the job fair will be held at Armstrong Elementary School on White Horse Road from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
According to GCS, the district is looking to hire bus drivers, bus aids, custodians and food workers. The starting salaries range from $11-$19 per hour. Employees who work 30 hours or more per week qualify for health and dental benefits, sick leave, free life insurance and more.
GCS hiring managers will be available to answer questions about available employment opportunities.
