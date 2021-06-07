GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Greenville County Schools says they are partnering to with Prisma Health to host summer school COVID-19 vaccine events at high schools.
Officials say that Prisma Health will administer the Pfizer vaccine, which is approved for ages 12 and older.
According to officials, vaccines will be given from 1:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. inside the building for high school students and staff attending or working summer school.
community members, other staff members, and students ages 12+, can receive the vaccine during a drive-thru car line from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., according to officials.
Officials say students ages 12-15 will need parents or legal guardian present to sign the consent and verification of parental consent will be required for students ages 16-17.
The schedule of these vaccine events can be found here:
- Tuesday, June 8 – Hillcrest and Woodmont
- Monday, June 14 – Greer, Blue Ridge, and Riverside
- Tuesday, June 15 – Travelers Rest and Berea
- Thursday, June 17 – Carolina, Greenville, and Southside
- Monday, June 28 – Eastside, Wade Hampton, and JL Mann (including Mauldin High students
