GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Greenville County Schools announced that it plans to hold virtual open-houses to showcase its 11 magnet schools. The virtual open-house will take place from October 8 through October 22, according to a news release.
The schools that will be showcased in the event include:
- Blythe Academy
- East North Street Academy
- Stone Academy
- Beck Academy
- Greenville Middle Academy
- Hughes Academy
- League Academy
- Carolina Academy
- Greenville Senior High Academy
- JL Mann Academy
- Southside High
Greenville County Schools says that the first window for magnet school applications is open from Monday, November 2 through Monday, November 30.
More information on the virtual houses and how to view each event can be found here:
