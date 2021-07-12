GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Tuesday, Greenville County Schools will hold a job fair offering a new pay increase for bus drivers and bus aides.
The job fair will be held at the Golden Strip Career Center located at 1120 East Butler Road from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.
District officials said the new pay increases for bus drivers will be between $16.57 and $20.23 and bus aides will receive between $12.93 and $16.07.
GCS said anyone who works 30 or more hours per week will qualify for health and dental benefits, sick leave, free life insurance, and more.
