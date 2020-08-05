GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Tim Waller with Greenville County schools says DHEC data is driving their decision about athletics.
“Given a slow drop in the COVID-19 spread rate, we feel comfortable to go ahead and let conditioning for right now go ahead,” Waller told Fox Carolina.
Although the spread rate of COVID-19 is still considered “hi” overall, it has dropped to the low end of the metric in recent weeks, meaning it is trending in the right direction and giving the district flexibility.
“We cannot forget that COVID-19 is still happening in our community,” Waller cautioned.
He says they are moving ahead starting with an orientation this Thursday and Friday.
“We don’t want there to be any surprises,” Waller said.
“We are going to let schools do another walk-through day,” added Darryl Nance, Superintendent of athletics for the entire district. “Since we changed from June before we stopped, to now phase 1.5,” he said.
“There’s a lot of concern about getting back started, getting back out on the field,” Nance added.
He says that orientation, and then phase 1.5 of conditioning starting next Monday, will have the same rules as before.
“We will still have the same social distancing protocols, masks, there will be hand sanitizer,” Nance said.
The difference now is, rules will allow for up to 16 teammates in one group. Plus, items like tackling dummies and balls can be used.
“They have to be sanitized in between – after each use,“ Nance explained.
He says it’s a return to special, not normal, but a return nonetheless. And with full practices potentially beginning on the 17th, he wants people to be smart to keep it that way.
“Each individual has got to own their responsibility here,” Nance said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.