Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Wednesday, teachers across the state will be marching in the capital for better pay, smaller class sizes, and less testing but one Upstate county has already made budget proposals to address some of those concerns.
On Tuesday, the first meeting of the fiscal year 2020 General Fund Budget was presented to the Greenville County Schools Board of Trustees.
Superintendent Dr. Burke Royster said, "this is one of the best budgets we have ever been able to present in terms of addressing the needs of teachers, students and our community.”
Highlights from the budget proposal given to the Board of Trustees includes:
- No teacher in Greenville County will be paid less than $40,000 per year (10.1% increase in entry-level pay).
- No teacher in Greenville County will receive less than a 5% raise (average for all teachers will be 6.5%).
- Teachers with 3 to 30 years of experience will receive varying increases, based on their steps, from 5% to 9%.
- Teachers from 0 to 2 years of experience will receive double-digit percentage increases to ensure their salaries are at least $40,000.
- Personnel added to ensure a minimum 30-minute daily planning period for all teachers.
- Reduction of first grade class-size ratio from 19:1 to 18:1.
- Reduction of student to school counselor ratio from 275:1 to 250:1 in Middle & High Schools
- Reduction of allowable overage in elementary class size from 3 over the allocation ratio to 2 over.
- All other eligible employees will receive a step. If the step is not valued at a minimum 4% the step will be adjusted to equal a 4% increase. (Non-teachers have not had a step increase in the past two years.)
The next hearing will be public on Tuesday, May 21 at 6:00 p.m.
