GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenville County Schools Board of Trustees voted to end the lawsuit against the American Humanist Association during its meeting on Tuesday night.
The district says that the lawsuit is being ended through a proposed agreement that protects religious freedoms of students and employees of the district at no cost to the school district itself.
If approved by a judge, the settlement concludes a lawsuit that lasted seven years. The district says that the AHA originally demanded that prayer or speaking on religious matters be completely prohibited.
According to the district, the settlement allows prayer and other religious remarks to be delivered at GCS graduation ceremonies but they can only be student led.
The settlement also stipulates that any graduation speaker must be selected based on religiously neutral criteria, and that district employees do not review or edit the remarks.
Other stipulations include the right of district employees to respect student-led prayer and that district policies and training procedures remain neutral on religious topics, neither encouraging or discouraging the religious speech.
The district says that the legal fees awarded to AHA have been reduced by nearly two-thirds which will be paid by GCS's former insurance carrier, and will have no impact on the district's budget or learning.
