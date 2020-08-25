GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Tim Waller with Greenville County since the district is please with their first day back.
“Overall, it went remarkably well,” he told Fox Carolina. “We had students showing up on time with their masks.”
He says they had no problems with safety protocols being followed, and that they are working on further in stealing those same protocols into their youngest students to emphasize their importance.
“The biggest comment I heard from teachers today was that they were amazed by how few students there actually were in the classroom,” wall or said.
Waller also adds that because of the one day a week hybrid schedule for students, separated into four groups based on the alphabet, some classrooms had as little as 1 to 3 peoples inside. Quite the adjustment for instructors.
But not everything was smooth sailing.
“We had several families, or quite a few families, who had issues connecting,“ Waller said of their virtual learning component. “We are also dealing with families who don’t have Internet access,“ he added.
He says that their technical support team is working around the clock to get families hotspots and fix glitches for those struggling to login to e-learning. Especially since, at least for now, learning is mostly virtual when kids are not there in person one day out of the week.
“Day one for Greenville County in our household was relatively quiet,” said Angie mostly, the parents of a rising ninth grade girl and rising 10th grade boy. Her children’s first day of in person instruction is Wednesday.
“There just seems to be… A lack of excitement in the air,” Mosley remarked.
She says it’s just plain frustrating, but knows there isn’t much of a choice when it comes to the current situation. But beyond the frustration, she also has a very real concerns about her son, who has some learning disabilities including ADHD.
“I have literally lost sleep about whether or not he will be served adequately,“ said Mosley.
She says she knows teachers are dealing with the impossible. She just wishes she had more freedom from the Richard schedule, and wonders how her son’s learning will be affected long term.
“Offer parents a choice,“ Mosley said. “I am all for the virtual option for parents who need it or prefer it.“
“Time will tell,“ she added when asked how the virtual component this year might affect her child. “It’s not a reflection of teacher effort or school desire. It’s just a reflection of the circumstance.“
Waller says that with Covid numbers on the decline, all options will be on the table eventually.
“Parents will always be given a five day notice on if we decide to change the attendance plan,“ he said, adding that considerations to change and add more days of in-person instruction could be made as early as Labor Day.
