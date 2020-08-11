Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Tuesday, Greenville County Schools began the process of distributing COVID-19 related supplies to school.
The district says the supplies included face masks (both adult and youth sized), face shields, non-latex gloves, hand sanitizer, disinfectant spray, wipes, dispensers, and plastic cups (for kids who forget their water bottles).
Logistics Coordinator for the Greenville County School District Todd Holliday, said for the past several months the district has worked diligently to get the needed supplies for students as they head to class.
Holliday says employees at the distribution warehouse are working to separate supplies and get them ready for about 106 different locations, 87 of those are actual schools.
Holliday says the supply distribution to individual schools is based on enrollment and the goal is to have everything delivered and distributed throughout the schools ahead of students' return.
"We've been working hard with the school administration and with principals to make sure we have the supplies they've requested and get them to them in a timely manner," Holliday said.
All students in Greenville County return to school on August 24.
