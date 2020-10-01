Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Today, Greenville County Schools will release more information on a plan that allows for the possibility of returning more elementary school kids to class.
Greenville County spokesperson Tim Waller, tells FOX Carolina, that the district has received early approval from DHEC to use plexiglass dividers in classrooms at the elementary school level.
The dividers will allow more face-to-face instruction time, but Waller tells FOX Carolina at this time it's too early to say when they would be built and installed. The district also doesn't know if it will work for all elementary grade-levels.
We'll update as we learn more.
