PIEDMONT, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office said a unidentified body was found Sunday morning in Piedmont.
Lt. Ryan Flood said search and rescue teams were looking for a missing person when they discovered the body of an adult man at 8:20 a.m. near a rock quarry along Brown Road.
We are waiting for the coroner's office to identify the body.
MORE NEWS: SCHP: One person dead after crash in Anderson County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.