PIEDMONT, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office said a unidentified body was found Sunday morning in Piedmont.

Lt. Ryan Flood said search and rescue teams were looking for a missing person when they discovered the body of an adult man at 8:20 a.m. near a rock quarry along Brown Road.

We are waiting for the coroner's office to identify the body.

