GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Hundreds of protesters are calling for change after the death of George Floyd in Minnesota.
“I bring people and ideas together to create a community of trust,” Paul Guy said.
Guy is a candidate for Greenville County Sheriff and says the county needs a Greenville County Public Safety Inspector’s Office to manage a citizens’ review board.
“A Citizens’ Law Enforcement Review Board protects the deputies and it protects the welfare of the citizens,” Guy said.
He says he conducted a comprehensive study about citizens’ review boards in 2016.
“One of the jobs of the inspector’s office is to make sure that accurately these things are reported to govern bodies,” Guy said.
Tim Forrestall, a retired law enforcement officer says he doesn’t want the sheriff’s office on an oversight list filed by the United States Department of Justice.
“These agencies have ended up in consent degrees that have cost taxpayers in those communities thousands of dollars and in some cases millions of dollars,” Forrestall said.
“Transparency breeds self-correcting behavior.”
Guy is asking Greenville County Council members to have a discussion and consider implementing a board.
“We’re at the table, you know and we’re going to stay at the table,” he said.
FOX Carolina asked council member Rick Roberts about the possibility of a board. His statement is below:
“I would like to do more research and would be glad to talk to other people. But, the first person I’m going to talk to is our sheriff to see what he’s already putting in place.”
“Running for sheriff is secondary to me in making sure that entities like these are in place,” Guy said.
Guy believes the inspector general of the board should have judicial or law enforcement experience. The 12-member board should be made up of everyday citizens, educators, and those who work in nonprofits in the fight against drugs, and with the youth.
