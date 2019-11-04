Greenville County Sheriff candidates speak at luncheon

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) The tables are set for lunch at Poinsett Club in Greenville as candidates serve up ideas on why they should be the next Greenville County sheriff.
“It’s been a very disconcerting, disappointing thing that we’ve been through," Patricia Rush said.
The former Greenville County Sheriff Will Lewis scandal was hard for Rush to swallow, so she wants change.
“I would like to see someone who has a terrific relationship with the sheriff’s department and the community," Rush said.
It's also why Pressley Stutts attended the luncheon.
“It was a good forum," Stutts said.
He syas the sheriff's office hasn't kept up with the pace of how fast Greenville County is growing.
“We do need more money. That probably needs to come instead of doing some of these frilly projects that county council wants to do," Stutts said.
In alphabetical order, here's what each candidate had to say about what they would do, day one, if elected sheriff. The candidates are Darius Hall, Hobart Lewis, A.T. Smith, and Robert Whatley.
“We cannot forget the community they need to understand that they have a sheriff’s office that’s here for you- we serve the community. We have to keep that at the forefront," Darius Hall said.
“A boots on the ground leader- letting the deputies know we support them, what are expectations are, reallocate manpower and take some of the load off of them," Hobart Lewis said.
“I agree, what we need to do first thing is a comprehensive review of all manpower to make sure every deputy is in the best place to serve you - the citizens," A.T. Smith said.
“Extra manpower- putting in place where these guys can actually get out there and work and find crimes before they occur. So, when they write the report there’s actually a bad guy in the suspect box," Robert Whatley said.
Now, those who attended the luncheon can digest it all and make their decision at the ballot box.
