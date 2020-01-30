GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Arson investigators with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office have a new member among their ranks. The new recruit has four legs and a tail.
Sheriff Johnny Mack Brown held a news conference Thursday to introduce the agency’s new accelerant detection K-9, Phoenix.
Brown said ScanSource provided the arson dog via the Sheriff’s Foundation.
