GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) One of Greenville County's own is set to retire after spending four years on the Sheriff's Office's bomb squad.
K9 Drako joined the agency in 2016, diligently searching for bombs and weapons during several important visits. He helped work events involving Democratic and Republican Presidential candidates, domestic and international VIPs, US and Israeli military members, as well as several SEC and ACC sporting events.
Drako even worked with both Presidential and Vice Presidential details.
The good boy performed over 118 protective searches in his time with the Sheriff's Office.
Drako will spend the rest of his years with his first handler and caregiver, Sergeant Matt Metrinko, and his family.
