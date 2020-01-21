K9 Drako retires

Greenville County K9 Drako retired after serving for four years on the bomb team - performing over 118 protective services for huge events, including Presidential and Vice Presidential visits. 

 Source: Greenville County Sheriff's Office

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) One of Greenville County's own is set to retire after spending four years on the Sheriff's Office's bomb squad. 

K9 Drako joined the agency in 2016, diligently searching for bombs and weapons during several important visits. He helped work events involving Democratic and Republican Presidential candidates, domestic and international VIPs, US and Israeli military members, as well as several SEC and ACC sporting events. 

Drako even worked with both Presidential and Vice Presidential details. 

The good boy performed over 118 protective searches in his time with the Sheriff's Office. 

Drako will spend the rest of his years with his first handler and caregiver, Sergeant Matt Metrinko, and his family. 

MORE NEWS: 

Deputies: Son accused of strangling mother during domestic dispute, charged with murder

Voters head to the polls today to decide Republican candidate for Greenville Co. sheriff

Copyright 2020 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.