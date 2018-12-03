Greenville County, SC (FOX Carolina) - Early Monday morning the South Carolina Highway Patrol and Greenville County Sheriff's Office responded to a collision on Center Drive near Groce Meadow Road.
Deputies with the sheriff's office say one victim was located in a vehicle deceased, and that a search of the surrounding area, including a dive team searching nearby body of water off Lake Robinson, is underway to locate any other potential victims.
Right now we don't know what lead up to the collision, but we will continue to update as more information comes in.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.